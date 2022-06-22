Ashrafi says Saudi businessmen ready to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are not dependent on any individual or any third force but are the relations of two nations which are getting stronger with time.

“Pak-Saudi relations are improving at the trade level as Saudi Arabian businessmen are ready to invest in Pakistan. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan under all circumstances and both the countries will continue to stand by each other in the future as well,” he said while talking to representatives of national and international media here on Tuesday.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is ready to facilitate investors of Arab Islamic countries. “There is positive news regarding financial and oil assistance with Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia, China and UAE helped Pakistan in past and present, and saved Pakistan from bankruptcy.

He said that the government of Pakistan is grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the ‘Road to Mekkah’ initiative. “The Mekkah program is a source of great relief for the pilgrims and a great proof of Pak-Saudi relations and mutual respect,” he said. He said the Saudi government has not cancelled the Hajj despite the Corona in the last two years. “The services of the Saudi government are commendable and the 2030 Vision Program of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will facilitate Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to a greater extent.”

To a question, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Turkey and Jordan is a matter of happiness for the Muslim Ummah. “The solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah from Palestine to Kashmir lies in unity and stability of Muslims,” he said. He said, “At present, the OIC is headed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expectations are pinned on the visits of Muhammad bin Salman, which will be fulfilled.” The Chairman PUC said Pakistan wants to see the Islamic world united and strong and Pakistan will never support any organization parallel to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.” To another question, he said the stance of the Muslim Ummah on the blasphemy issue is unanimous. “Friday sermons delivered in Harmain Al-Sharifain in last Friday Congregations have clearly expressed sentiments of Muslim Ummah,” he said. The way, he said, Muslim Ummah and the Arab Islamic world boycotted Indian product is a testament to the awakening and unity of the Muslim Ummah. “Insha’Allah we will succeed on the issue of blasphemy as we succeeded in the United Nations over Islamophobia,” he said.