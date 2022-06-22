Court seeks SHO’s reply on plea against PMLN candidate

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sought comments from the SHO concerned on an application moved by the PTI candidate Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed in PP-167 seeking registration of a criminal case against PMLN candidate Nazir Chauhan over the charges of attacking PTI candidate office and injuring nephew of the petitioner.

The court issued notice to the SHO Johar Town and sought reply by June 24. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Arshad Anjum heard the petition of the PTI candidate Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed. Advocates Burhan Moazzam Malik and Sardar Aqeel Bhatti appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioner stated that, on June 19, Nazir Chauhan attacked with 20 of his security guards. It alleged that Nazir Chauhan was holding an iron rod and attacked Adil Mahmood, nephew of the petitioner. Nazir Chauhan's guards indiscriminately opened fire on the petitioner's office, petition read. He also stated that mobile footage of the accused firing was also available. He stated that he had contacted police station concerned to register a case but the case was not registered. He implored the court to issue orders to register a case against Nazir Chauhan and others.

Illegal appointments case adjourned: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointments reference against PU former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by July 6.

The counsel of the accused informed the court that after the amendment to NAB laws, he needs more time to complete arguments on acquittal applications of his clients. In the case, the NAB had accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons.