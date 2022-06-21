IG orders strict implementation of code of conduct during by-polls

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that implementation of code of conduct issued by the EC during the by-election campaign in province should be ensured in all cases.

He gave these instructions while presiding over an emergency RPOs and DPOs video link conference at Central Police Office on Monday. IG Punjab, while expressing anger over the incident of tension between the two political groups in provincial capital, said that negligence in such incidents is not acceptable and stern action should be taken against those responsible. He expressed concern over reports of abuse and violence against children and women in some districts. He directed the officers that no delay or negligence would be tolerated in the police action on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against children and women.