Pakistan awaits FATF’s onsite visit, exit from grey list: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that Pakistan was looking forward to the onsite visit by the FATF team and a successful and early culmination of the process, leading to its exit from the grey list.

In a statement issued here, Bilawal welcomed the FATF unanimous acknowledgement of completion by Pakistan of its 2018 and 2021 action plans and said that was the result of concerted national efforts and complete harmony of interests by all stakeholders.

“I would like to commend the hard work and dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team that led to successful completion of all technical requirements of both FATF action plans,” he said.

Bilawal said the announcement by the FATF plenary of granting an onsite visit to Pakistan is a welcome development. “It reflects the remarkable progress made by Pakistan to enhance the effectiveness of its AML-CFT regime,” he said.

The foreign minister said the Government of Pakistanis committed to continuing the positive trajectory of reforming the financial sector as part of its larger strategic objective of strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Bilawal said he was certain that the good news from FATF would restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and act as a catalyst for sustained growth and development. “Let me reiterate the Government of Pakistan’s high-level commitment to continue aligning our AML-CFT regime with global standards,” he said.