Cancer Ward at Mayo Hospital opens after renovation

LAHORE: A 66-bed newly-renovated Cancer Ward at Mayo Hospital Lahore with the financial assistance of Friends of Mayo Hospital was inaugurated here on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer of Mayo Hospital Prof Saqib Saeed, former Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Asad Aslam Khan and Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Munir Malik, Laila Nusrat, President Friends of Mayo Hospital Fatima Fazal, Ambreen Irfan, Brigadier Shadab, a large number of doctors, nurses and hospital staff were also present.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada specially participated in the ceremony. Addressing the inaugural function, CEO Prof Saqib Saeed said that the Cancer Ward was renovated with the financial support of Friends of Mayo Hospital, saying that state-of-the-art medical facilities were provided in the Ward. Former KEMU VC Prof Asad Aslam said that many projects were completed with the financial support of Friends of Mayo Hospital in the hospital. Similarly, he informed, a new ENT tower was also being constructed with the financial support of Friends of Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs1 billion. “All expenses will be borne by Friends of Mayo Hospital,” he said, and thanked for humanitarian work for the welfare of ailing humanity. An informative documentary was also shown for the sensitisation of audience with regard to treatment services available to the cancer patients in the hospital. Dr Abbas Khokhar, Head of Oncology Department, and Fatima Fazal, President Friends of Mayo Hospital also addressed the gathering.