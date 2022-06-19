Lumpy skin kills 12 cows

CHARSADDA: The lumpy skin disease is rapidly spreading in the cattle as over a dozen cows had perished while over 300 others affected by the viral ailment in the district.

The authorities have also erected checkposts to vaccinate and disinfect the entering cattle following the spread of lumpy skin disease in the district.

According to the report, the viral disease has infected animals while over a dozen have been killed so far.

Livestock Department official Dr Aftab said that a total of 312 cases of lumpy skin disease had been reported from Charsadda, Tangi and Shabqadar tehsil so far He said that they had reached out to the department and sought more vaccines to control the disease.

Meanwhile, the people have asked the government and authorities of the livestock department to take practical steps for controlling the lumpy skin disease in the district.

They said that the fatal lumpy skin disease was fast spreading in cattle but the authorities were least bothered to take proper steps for vaccination.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a viral disease of cattle and water buffalo that causes relatively low mortality; however, the disease can result in animal welfare issues and significant production losses.