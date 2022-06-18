One killed, several wounded in Kunduz mosque blast

KABUL: A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday prayers, police said.The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.
Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one worshipper had been killed in Friday's blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in the Imam Shahib district. “The explosives were placed inside the mosque. The blast occurred when worshippers were offering Friday prayers,” he told AFP.
A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government last year has seen the number of bombings in the country falling, but the Islamic State (IS) armed group has continued to target minority communities in attacks.
A video showing Indian police beating a group of Muslims in custody has been viewed by millions
Sheikh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif was not coming to Pakistan under a secret deal in London
The top officials said the solar electricity will be used during the daytime, which will enable the government to...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and 12 others were wounded on Friday during an Israeli...
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked who was responsible for enforced disappearances of people and wondered whether...
LONDON: Supporters of Julian Assange on Friday vowed to fight his extradition to the United States after Britain...
Comments