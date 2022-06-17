Physical training camp starts without head coach

ISLAMABAD: The physical training camp in Abbottabad got under way at the PT School without national team head coach Siegfried Aikman who is expected to get his visa problems resolved by Friday evening.

As many as 33 players have reported at the camp out of 36 with two busy in F.Sc exams while the third down with injury.

“We have started training with 33 players who have reported for the camp at the PT School where the opening day saw all getting involved in gym training under the expert trainers,” team manager Khawaja Junaid who is looking after the training session told ‘The News’ from Abbottabad.

The physical training camp plus the technical camp is meant to prepare the team for the 14th Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham (UK) from July 28.

Meanwhile, Aikman while talking to ‘The News’ from Holland said that he was desperate to join the team.

“I am missing the players association and am really upset at not getting the visa in time to travel to Pakistan before the start of the physical training session in Abbottabad. Players are required more to work on their physical fitness which is of utmost importance for their future association with the team. I hope that two weeks of training would help them make progress in that respect.”

Aikman was due back on June 14 to take the Commonwealth Games probable to Abbottabad PT School.

“It has been a tense wait for my visa. Now I am hopeful to get the visa for Monday’s flight to Pakistan. Following two weeks of training our efforts would be to help players attain a level of fitness where they feel at ease throughout the 60 minutes of play. There should be no element of exhaustion throughout the course of play. I am hopeful the expert trainers would help players attain a level of fitness that is required for international sports.” The team head coach said that there was a lot to work on the penalty corner conversion.