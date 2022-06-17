Noor stays on course for Asian junior squash final

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman moved into the quarter-finals of the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship underway in Pattaya (Thailand).

In Thursday’s pre-quarters, Noor Zaman from Pakistan outplayed Samuel Lau (SIN) 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 to stay on the course for a place in the final.

Pakistan’s Ahmed Khalil outwitted Agastya Bansal from India 11-7, 12-10, 11-2 and Nouman Khan of Pakistan got the better of Toma Ikeda from Japan 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10 in Under-13 category.

Harith Danial (MAS) ousted Pakistan’s Usman Nadeem 11-5, 11-8, 13-11 in the Under-17 category.

For Pakistan ladies, the Asian Junior Championship is over as Whitney Wilson (MAS) beat Luiza Aftab 11-3, 11-0, 11-2 while Seed Zhe Sim Ong (SIN) got the better of Amna Malik 11-1, 11-1, 11-4 in the Under-15 category.

More than 200 players from 14 Asian countries, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand are playing in various age categories.

Results: Boys’ Under-13: Nouman Khan (PAK) bt Toma Ikeda (JPN) 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10 (29 Min): Ahmed Khalil (PAK) bt Agastya Bansal (IND) 11-7, 12-10, 11-2.

Boys’ Under-15: Mubeen Khan (Pak) bt Matheesha Wijesekara (SRI) 14-12, 11-5, 11-6.

Boys’ Under-17: Harith Danial (MAS) bt Usman Nadeem (PAK) 11-5, 11-8, 13-11.

Boys’ Under-19: Noor Zaman (PAK) bt Samuel Lau (SIN) 11-4, 11-7, 11-3.

Girls’ Under-15: Whitney Wilson (MAS) bt Luiza Aftab (PAK) 11-3, 11-0, 11-2; Zhe Sim Ong (SIN) bt Amna Malik (PAK) 11-1, 11-1, 11-4.