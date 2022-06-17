Rs23.161b allocated for LG uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs23.161 billion for the development schemes of Local Government & Community Development Department of fiscal year 2022-23.

Out of the allocated amount, Rs4.111 billion has been specified for the South Punjab development schemes. The total allocated amount for LG&CD projects include 14.87 billion of Foreign Aid.

The government has focused on the completion of ongoing schemes as major chunk of the allocated amount Rs18.444 billion has been specified for 791 ongoing schemes, while mere Rs808.25 million has been earmarked for 43 new schemes.

Under the head of ongoing schemes, Rs180.12 million has been allocated for 11 schemes of buildings, Rs15.832 billion for eight Foreign Aided Projects, Rs1.098 billion for 39 schemes of Rural Drainage and Sewerage System, Rs170 million for 12 schemes of Urban Drainage and Sewerage System, Rs457.222 million for 34 schemes of Local Development Programme, Rs20 million for three schemes of Model Cattle Markets, Rs230.5 million for 14 development schemes of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Rs20 million for one schemes of Solid Waste Management, Rs227.938 million for 24 schemes of Improvement of Graveyards, Rs37 million for six development projects of Public Parks/Playgrounds, Rs5.588 billion for 511 schemes of District Development Package, Rs1.212 billion for 125 schemes of Roads and Rs87.5 million for three schemes of Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD).

Similarly, under the head of new schemes, Rs10 million has been allocated for two development schemes of buildings, Rs20 million for two schemes of Drainage, Rs43.5 million for six schemes of Solid Waste Management, 55 million for five schemes of Improvement of Graveyards, Rs91 million for 10 schemes of Roads and Rs519.75 million for 14 development schemes of LG&CD.