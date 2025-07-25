Miniature horse's keyboard performance goes viral

If you ever thought of a horse playing a piano to wake you up, how would you feel about it? sounds alarming.

Well, don’t worry, this is not the case at a pediatric medical center in Pasadena, Los Angeles, where a piano-playing miniature horse has sparked buzz online after a video of them helping wake up a child from anesthesia went viral.

The clip posted on Instagram shows a miniature therapy horse excitedly running its face along the keys on a toy piano besides a hospital bed, as a teen slowly wakes up from anesthesia after a surgery.

You can imagine the buzz around the viral video that has amassed over 2.6 million likes on Instagram so far. While some viewers laughed at the sight, others said they would be “horrified” to wake up to such a display.

Meet the star behind the viral clip

The star of the video is a mini horse named Black Pearl. She comes from Mini therapy Horses, a non-profit organization founded in 2008.

The organization works for training miniature horses to provide emotional help and comfort in medical and crisis management.

What’s the goal behind Mini Horse Therapy?

The primary objective is to help reduce stress and anxiety in a vulnerable, drowsy moment. In nutshell, in many cases, the simple presence of a miniature horse can spark calmness, or at least distraction, from pain.

So, next time you see such cute moments around, don’t panic or be horrified.

