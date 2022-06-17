Prolonged power outages trigger protest in Tanawal

MANSEHRA: The people of Tanawal on Thursday blocked the Mansehra-Lassan Nawab road to traffic for over five hours in protest against the prolonged power outages.

The angry protesters also intercepted the assist commissioner’s convoy on the way to Lassan Nawaz, saying they would remove their electricity connections and block the same artery for an indefinite period threatening her if the prolonged loadshedding didn’t come to an end till Monday.

The protesters from different parts of Tanawal had assembled at the Pulrah chowk and blocked it to all sorts of traffic, putting rocks and stones on it.

They also raised slogans against the government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company and in support of their demands. “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government has failed to address issues faced by the people as loadshedding has surged to over 15 hours a day,” Sajjad Ahmad Tanoli, the chairman-elect of Pulrah village council, told protesters.

The passengers travelling between Mansehra and Tanawal remained stranded in their vehicles in long queues on both sides in the scorching heat but angry protesters didn’t allow them to proceed ahead.

Assistant Commissioner, Mansehra, Quratul Ain and other officials, who were on their way to Lassan Nawab, were also intercepted by the protesters and didn’t allow proceeding ahead.

“There is scarcity of potable water as because of the prolonged loadshedding and low voltages the people can’t run their motor to fetch water from wells, hand pumps and water supply schemes,” Bukhtar Tanoli said.