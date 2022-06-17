Eight arrested with 4kg charas, arms in Mardan

MARDAN: Police recovered 4kg charas and arrested three drug traffickers and five other outlaws in the district on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Irfanullah Khan, the cops raided Lundkhwar area and arrested Faulad

Khan and Muslim while recovering 2kg charas from them.

Also, another drug trafficker identified as Sanaullah was arrested with around 2kg charas in a separate raid in Baizai area of Mardan district.

The cops also arrested two accused, Ibrahim and Nadeem, and recovered unlicenced weapons, including one Kalashnikov and three pistols, from their possession.

In a separate raid, the cops from Par Hoti police station arrested three accused in murder and attempted murder cases.