Demolishing wall of Girls Guide Association: SC disposes of contempt plea against Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of a contempt petition against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others in a matter related to demolishing a wall of land of Girls Guide Association Rawalpindi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen disposed of the contempt petition against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, his nephew Rashid Shafique and former Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood. The court disposed of the contempt plea after Additional Advocate General Qasim Chohan assured the court for implementing its order in letter and spirit.

Nafeesa Sikandar Malhi, Provincial Commissioner Girls Guide Association had filed a contempt of court plea against former inter minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, his nephew Rashid Shafique and former DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood for forcefully acquiring the land which was in use of Girls Guide Association.

On Wednesday, Qasim Chohan Additional Advocate General Punjab, assured the court that the land the provincial government was not vacating over 10 kanal land allotted on lease to Girls Guide Association but going to further extend the lease on the old fare. To a court query, the official submitted that as per law if the Girls Guide Association used the land beyond the settled mandate, then the provincial government can take back the land after cancelling the lease.

The provincial law officer informed the court that practically, the Girls Guide Association has become dysfunctional as most of the parents were not taking interest to impart their children, knitting skills at the Association.

The court then disposed of the contempt pleas after asking the law officer to give proposals in this regard. On April 15, 2019, on the directives of Shekih Rashid Ahmed and Rashid Shafique, the district administration Rawalpindi had demolished the wall of Girls Guide Association, adjacent to the Mother Care hospital which was going to be inaugurated.

The district administration had demolished the wall of the GGA besides choppoing trees for building a temporary helipad for landing of helicopter of former prime minister Imran Khan who was scheduled to inaugurate the hospital.