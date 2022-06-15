WI series success makes Multan favourite venue

ISLAMABAD: The overwhelming success of the Pakistan and West Indies series in Multan propelled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to advocate for the city as a possible venue for the seven-match T20I series against England to be held in September.

Multan’s case as one of the venues for the series echoed during the meeting between PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner in Lahore Tuesday. The meeting was primarily held on the arrangements being finalised for the England team’s tour to Pakistan taking place after 17 years.

It is no secret that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) wanted all the seven matches to be played at the Pindi Stadium due to security measures in order in and around the stadium. The PCB on the other hand desires to spread these seven matches to at least three venues if possible.

The PCB’s priority is to organise these matches in Lahore, Karachi, or Multan because grounds in these cities could accommodate a higher number of spectators.

“Repeated house full at the Multan Stadium prompted us to think in terms of organising part of the England T20 series here. Ramiz also expressed his desire to have more matches for Multan during his recent comments but the PCB alone cannot decide on the matter as the visiting team’s decision is of utmost importance. Christian Turner during his Tuesday’s visit to Lahore also revealed that shortly the dates of the tour will be finalized. So all depends on the ECB reaction on the PCB desire to hold the seven T20 matches on more than one venue,” a source within the board said.

England are to tour Pakistan twice during the coming season first to play the seven-match T20I series and then to take on Pakistan in the three-match Test series.

The PCB is more interested to hold Test matches -- at least two at the Pindi Stadium -- while it seems that the board is not in all-out favour of Organising T20 matches at the Stadium, more due to the fact that the capacity of the Stadium is less than 15,000.

“But it all depends on the ECB and Players Association in England as to which venue they are comfortable at. The final decisions on the T20 and Test venues are expected to be taken once the security team visits Pakistan.”

The ECB security team is expected to visit Pakistan anytime in July. The ECB security and vigilance team is expected to visit all the possible venues before finalizing their recommendations for the ECB's final decision.

“The ECB security team visit to Pakistan would be of immense importance. I think the decision on the possible venues for the T20 series would be taken on the recommendations of the team that is expected to visit all the potential venues. The report which the team would submit at the end of their visit to Pakistan will also be shared with the Players Association in England before the final decision.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan admitted that the coming tour is of utmost importance. “English team will soon be taking tours to Pakistan following 17 years. I hope that since cricket is in the blood of the Pakistan community, they will enjoy the English team’s game to the fullest.”

He added that both the nations are celebrating their 75 years of friendship. “These tours would help foster our relations further.”

Ramiz also expressed the same sentiments, saying that the PCB would welcome ex-pats turning up for the series.

“A good number of English fans and Pakistan ex-pats living in England and other parts of Europe expressed their desire to watch the series. We will welcome them, hoping that they would be treated with the top brand of cricket.”