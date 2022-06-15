Report wants agreements with TTP in line with Constitution

PESHAWAR: Pakistan must have negotiations with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from a position of strength and ensure that all agreements are in line with the Constitution.

This was the crux of a policy note titled “Pakistan, the TTP, and the Impetus for Internal and External Peace” published by the think tank, Tabadlab.

According to a press release, authored by Mariam Mirza and Zeeshan Salahuddin of Tabadlab’s Centre for Regional and Global Connectivity, the report analysed the ongoing negotiation process, identified the key stakeholders, and the most viable path forward for the government of Pakistan.

The TTP’s demands include the reversal of the merger of ex-Fata with KP as per the 25th Constitutional Amendment; withdrawal of all military presence from the region; enforcement of Shariah law in the Malakand division; release of 102 commanders and fighters and presidential pardon to two key militant commanders; and complete freedom of movement for the TTP’s members in the Malakand division.

The authors of the report deem these demands unviable, as these would amount to ceding constitutional sovereignty in these regions to the TTP.

The government of Pakistan’s demands include a complete dissolution of the TTP, disengagement from other militant groups, a renunciation of violent activity, and re-emergence as a legitimate political entity within the constitutional norms of the country.

The authors feel that the government of Pakistan should treat its demands as non-negotiable.

They believed any agreement that does not result in the disbandment and the Demilitarisation of the TTP cannot be considered a success. Additionally, the report suggested that Pakistan should capitalise on internal pressures within the TTP for the repatriation of their families currently displaced to Afghanistan.

It said Pakistan should offer the peaceful and assisted repatriation of these families, conditional on the immediate disbanding and liquidation of the TTP, adding Pakistan’s key strength in negotiations was its strong relationship with Kabul.

The report maintains that the focus of peace negotiations must remain on extending careful and deliberate dialogue that builds momentum for peace, whilst not alienating the interim Taliban regime or the Afghan people.

The report has laid stress on the need for the active and meaningful participation of local stakeholders from the affected areas, including tribal elders, seasoned politicians, and especially women and young people.