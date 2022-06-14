Zardari visits Shujaat, MNA Shaista Pervaiz

PPP supremo Asif Zardari meets PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Screengrab

LAHORE: Former President and PPPP head Asif Ali Zardari on Monday visited PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and inquired about his health.

The PPPP head also visited the residence of MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik and expressed condolences over the death of her husband, former MNA Pervaiz Malik. MNA Ali Pervaiz and former Chairman SNGPL Mian Misbah ur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting with Shujaat, the PPP leader discussed current political situation of the country and sources said he also sought support of Shujaat in the centre for the passage of the budget.