Marcelo wants to keep playing

MADRID: Marcelo said an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday as the most decorated player in the club’s history but insisted he has no plans to retire.
The 34-year-old has spent 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month. Marcelo won 25 trophies at Real Madrid, including five Champions League, six La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles.
Among those attending a farewell ceremony in Valdebebas were Marcelo’s teammates, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and Raul, who is currently in charge of the club’s B team. “When I signed for Madrid, in my head I thought I could reach the top, and here I am the player with the most titles in its history,” said Marcelo who broke down in tears.
