Pak Army awards Faisal Baloch cash prize for gallantry

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Saturday honoured Faisal Baloch for his heroic and awarded him a cash prize at Corps Headquarters, Quetta.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read, “To acknowledge the selfless act of courage, he was invited at the Corps HQ Quetta, awarded cash prize and honoured on special directions of the COAS.”

Faisal Baloch, an oil tanker driver, put his life in danger as he steered a burning oil tanker three kilometres away from a populated area to save many precious lives on June 7, in Quetta.