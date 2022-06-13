CTD arrests mastermind of Quetta terrorist attacks

QUETTA: The Quetta CTD has nabbed the most-wanted mastermind of several high profile terrorist attacks in the metropolis, the CTD spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the CTD police had an intelligence information regarding a plot to carry out bombings at the Balochistan High Court, FC and police. Acting on information, the CTD intercepted a motorbike and recovered a 2-kg IED with explosives laden with ball bearings.

The motorcyclist, during subsequent interrogation was identifed as Nizam uddin alias Khalid,

who worked for a proscribed organisation and masterminded several serious terrorist attacks in the provincial metropolis, the CTD spokeman confirmed.

The CTD had long been on the lookout for this master terrorist. Khalid confessed to plotting a series of bombing attacks at the Balochistan High Court, Sessions Court, FC and police personnel.

With his arrest, the CTD has managed to avert an imminent threat to sensitive facilities. The CTD is actively searching for the remaining eight-members of this cell, who are on the run. Khalid also confessed to masterminding disastrous attacks, including the suicide bombing on AIG Hamid Shakil in 2017, Serena Hotel bombing in 2021, IED attack on an army truck in 2021, bombing that destroyed a police truck near Balochistan University in 2021, and besides a string of other attacks. He also targeted the Hazara community at Fatima Jinnah Road in March 2022.