CM’s price list orders yet to be enforced

LAHORE:The district administration has yet to enforce the instructions issued by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to control prices.

The chief minister so far conducted number of meetings on the pricing issues and asked the bureaucracy to enforce the official rate list. The stern actions were suggested against the violators. The price list issued by the government has yet to be implemented across the provincial metropolis.

Despite substantial decline in the prices of majority of perishable items recorded with increase in supplies was replicated only in the official rate lists. However, the reduced prices did not benefit the general public. The sellers across the City openly overcharged the buyers.

This week price of chicken live bird was further reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs236 per kg, sold at Rs260-280 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs58 per kg, fixed at Rs342 per kg, and sold Rs360-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs51-54 per kg, B-Grade at Rs42-45 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg, while A-grade at Rs100 per kg, potato white by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs3 one per kg, fixed at Rs64-67 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, B-grade at Rs59-62 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and C-grade at Rs53-56 per kg, sold at Rs65 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-70per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-63 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of both Ginger Chinese and Thai was unchanged at Rs160-165 kg, and Rs170-175 per kg, respectively, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Bitter gourd price was also reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Spinach farm was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs26-28per kg, sold at Rs50per kg. The price of lemon local increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs215-220 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs60-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of banana special was fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs110-115per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-73 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandhari fixed at Rs360-370 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana price not issued, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs320-330 kg, none of the variety available in the markets.

Melon A-grade unchanged at Rs60-63 per kg, B-grade at Rs33-35 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Watermelon was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 kg.

Grewia Asiatica (Phalsa) was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

Peach A grade further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at 150-180 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg, and Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs88-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs56-175 per kg, sold at Rs100-250 per kg.