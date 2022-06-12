Financial stress

This refers to the letter ‘Pensions for the elderly’ (June 11) by Luqman Qadir. It is good to note that the government has increased public-sector salaries and pensions. However, it is equally disappointing that the finance minister has ignored EOBI pensioners.
It is becoming quite difficult for senior citizens to survive with the meagre amount of Rs8,500 per month, especially with rising prices of essential commodities. Elderly citizens cannot even find jobs to earn extra money.
Salim Akhtar
Rawalpindi
