Levy on mobile phones imports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to impose a levy from Rs100 to Rs16,000 on mobile phone import in the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.
New tax slabs on the import of mobile phones from Rs100 to Rs1,6000 have been imposed in the new fiscal budget 2022-23. It has also been suggested to impose a levy of Rs100 on $30 mobile phones, Rs200 on $100 mobile handsets, Rs600 on $200 handsets, Rs1,800 on $350 mobile phones, Rs4,000 on $500 handsets, Rs8,000 on $700 handsets and Rs16,000 on $701 handsets, according to the Finance Bill.
