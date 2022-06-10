Trader shot dead in Shahdara

LAHORE:A trader was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in the Shahdara area on Thursday.

The victim identified as Iftikhar worked as a trader in fish market. On the day of the incident, he was riding a car and going somewhere. As he reached near Rehman Garden, few unidentified suspects intercepted him and opened fire at him.

The victim received bullet injuries and died on the spot. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked the field officers concerned to submit him a report. This is the second incident within days in the police limits. Few days back, a man identified as Arfan was shot dead by the unidentified suspects near Saggian Bridge.

MAN DIES IN ACCIDENT: A 35-year-old man died and three others were injured in a road accident in Ghalib Market on Thursday. Reportedly, a motorbike and a rickshaw had collided with each other near SP Puli. In the incident, four persons received injuries. The victim Hamid, 35, died and the other three were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 26-year-old man died after his speeding bike rammed into a truck filled with bricks in the Manga Mandi area on Thursday. Reportedly, victim Yaseen Ibrahim was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Multan Road, Shamkay Bhattian, his bike collided with a truck filled with bricks. The victim received injuries, fell down and died on the spot.

ROBBERS: Kahna Police have arrested two suspected robbers, including the one involved in the murder of a constable during robbery on Thursday. A team had conducted a raid on a hideout on a tip-off and arrested two suspects. Police also recovered a bike and illegal weapon from their custody.

The arrested suspect Saeed alias Mota had murdered a police constable in 2016 over resistance during robbery. He had also shot dead his accomplice in an encounter few years back near Suay Asil.

ACCIDENTS: Around 13 people died, whereas 1,003 were injured in 970 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 605 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 398 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.