Sarwar launches ‘Grand Overseas Club’ in Dubai

DUBAI: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has announced to form "Grand Overseas Club" for addressing the grievances of Pakistani expats away from their homeland through "One Window - Overseas Smart App”.

Sarwar was addressing the inaugural introductory ceremony of the Grand Overseas Club in Dubai along with prominent Pakistani businessmen and newly elected president of the Grand Overseas Club-UAE chapter Malik Munir Awan and former Pakistan hockey star Jaffar Hussain, who is elected junior president of the club. Sarwar informed that the launching ceremony of Grand Overseas Club will be held on August 14 this year and the club would have branches in more than 60 countries.

Referring to the current economic situation of Pakistan, Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar acknowledged that the foreign exchange of Pakistani expats can bail out the country from the debt of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other financial institutions. “The idea of ‘Grand Overseas Club’ came up during the pilgrimage of Holy Madina and prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawwi (PBUH)”, he revealed, adding on some overseas Pakistanis approached him at the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque for their problems in the homeland. He assured that the "Grand Overseas Club" would become active immediately after receiving the complaint through smart-app. In Dubai, prominent Pakistani businessman Malik Munir Awan has been elected President of Grand Overseas Club UAE. Moreover, Gulfam Khan has been elected Vice President of the UAE chapter, Yasir Tanoli was elected General Secretary and Ali Jadoon elected as membership commissioner.