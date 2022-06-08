Medical report states Dua Zehra’s age between 16 and 17 years

KARACHI: The medical procedure ordered by the Sindh High Court (SHC) to verify Dua Zehra’s age has found the girl’s age to be between 16 and 17 years.

Multiple medical tests to verify the age of the allegedly 14-year-old girl, who ran away from her house in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in April and later found to have married a boy in Punjab, were conducted at the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The report was issued by a female medico-legal officer, Dr Laraib Gul, of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Kazmi, the father of Dua, rejected the medical report terming it fake. He demanded fresh medical tests. Dua and her reported husband were produced before the SHC on June 6, 2022 but the girl refused to meet her parents and go with them.

The parents were present on the premises of the SHC when police escorted the girl to court. They attempted to talk to her before and during the hearing, but policewomen asked them to stay away. The high court sent the girl to a shelter home and ordered medical tests to confirm her age. The medical report is expected to be presented before the SHC today (Wednesday).