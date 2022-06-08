Mardan varsity holds senate meeting

MARDAN: The 13th meeting of the Senate, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was held on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of the Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, Additional Secretary to Governor Saiful Islam, Additional Secretary Establishment Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Special Secretary Rashid Khan Paindakhel, former Secretary Law Muhammad Arifeen, and others attended the meeting.

The meeting approved revised estimates for the CFY 2021-22 and budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 of the university.

The university was appreciated for its efforts of increasing revenue and collection and curtailing its cost, as it presented a zero deficit budget for the financial year 2022-23 despite no increase in the recurring grant from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor thanked the provincial government and the HEC for their support.

He said the university’s overall performance as per the Times Higher Education ranking for the previous as well as this year could not have been possible without their support.

The vice-chancellor added the university faced several challenges when he took charge as it did not have funds to pay salaries to its employees. However, he said the university had overcome the challenges.