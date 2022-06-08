PMLN, PPP to jointly contest Punjab bypolls

CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, leading a PML-N delegation, called on PPP co-chairman Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on June 7, 2022.

LAHORE: The PMLN and PPP have decided to jointly contest the Punjab by-election and maintain a strong working relationship as allies.



This was decided in a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and PPP-Parliamentarians head Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House Tuesday. They agreed to support each other in the bypolls being held on vacant seats in Punjab.

The polls are scheduled on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly where PTI had won in 2018 general elections and its MPAs had later defected to the PMLN and faced disqualification.

It is pertinent to mention that of the 20 seats, nine are in southern Punjab where the PPP, as an organisation and its vote bank are stronger as compared to central Punjab, and its support to the PMLN in a close contest can cost the PTI.

The meeting was attended by Punjab cabinet members including Atta Tarar, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Syed Hassan Murtaza whereas PPP’s Sindh leaders Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, Dr Asim Hussain, and Sharjeel Memon were also present.



The PPP leadership also congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister. Sources said the meeting also discussed the other issues related to the cabinet expansion in Punjab and Centre, water issue, petroleum prices and the upcoming budget.