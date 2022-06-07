SC orders PTI to club its pleas against new delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to club its amended petition and civil miscellaneous application filed against new delimitations of national and provincial constituencies.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition filed by Asad Umer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Appearing before the court, PTI counsel Faisal Hussain Chaudhry submitted that work on new delimitation schedule was in progress.

The counsel submitted that the fresh delimitations announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan were not protected under Article 51(5) of the Constitution. Justice Ijazul Ahsen while quoting reports observed that the ECP was looking towards the relevant authorities and asking as to when census of 2021 would be completed

The judge said that the ECP would take a decision after getting a reply as to which census would become a basis for delimitation.

Meanwhile, Justice MunibAkhtar reminded the counsel that the court had allowed him to file an amended petition in the matter, adding that although amended petition was filed, not properly.

The judge asked the counsel to file it in an organised manner placing papers in sequence and adjourned the hearing until June 13.