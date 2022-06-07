IHC rejects PTI plea against PM’s Turkey visit advertisements

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the issuance of advertisements highlighting Prime Minister’s Turkey visit.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on a petition filed by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan.
Petitioner’s counsel Babar Awan stated before court millions of rupees from public money were spent for advertisements which is misuse of public money, requesting the court to recover the amount.
The court said that both countries had strong diplomatic relations. The decision said that the court had examined the advertisement, and did not find anything that could be termed PM’s personal projection. The court said that it expected that the government would issue advertisements through public funds in line of the observations of the apex court. The IHC dismissed the petition as non-maintainable.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to club its amended petition and civil...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a commission to probe the arrest of former Human Rights’ Minister...
The German foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
PTI voters also appear to be divided on the decision of the long march
The PTI members are of the view that the party’s credibility has been damaged by the wrong decision
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan after pleas were filed...
Comments