IHC rejects PTI plea against PM’s Turkey visit advertisements

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Courtesy IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the issuance of advertisements highlighting Prime Minister’s Turkey visit.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on a petition filed by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan.

Petitioner’s counsel Babar Awan stated before court millions of rupees from public money were spent for advertisements which is misuse of public money, requesting the court to recover the amount.

The court said that both countries had strong diplomatic relations. The decision said that the court had examined the advertisement, and did not find anything that could be termed PM’s personal projection. The court said that it expected that the government would issue advertisements through public funds in line of the observations of the apex court. The IHC dismissed the petition as non-maintainable.