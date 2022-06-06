Karachi, Hyderabad key posts: No decision yet to appoint MQM hopefuls: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government has not made any decision regarding the appointments of MQM’s hopefuls for the Administrator and Mayoral slots of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Talking to media after inaugurating the water scheme under the Thar Coal project, Sindh Chief Minister said that recommendations of the review committee of the Local Bodies law were sent to the court and the government will accept the verdict of the court on the local bodies elections.

Shah said: “We are the allies of the PML-N government in the Centre but we will continue to raise voice for the issues and rights of Sindh,” adding MQM delegation will meet him on Monday to discuss issues related to Karachi Mayor and Hyderabad Administrator.

However, he said no decision has been made to appoint MQM administrators for Karachi and Hyderabad, adding that the agreement inked with MQM was an open document and nothing was secret. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Rs182.3 billion water infrastructure project to provide water to an IPP.