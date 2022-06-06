Media bodies warn PTI leaders against fake news regarding ads

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Sunday strongly condemned the utterly fake, malicious and baseless propaganda being spread by some PTI leaders aimed at maligning the county’s media.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the PBA and APNS added that Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Hammad Azhar continue to spread fake news aimed at earning cheap publicity at the expense of media.
The two media representative organisations warned that if these PTI leaders did not stop their malafide campaign against the media, the bodies will exercise their constitutional rights and file defamation proceedings against them in the court of law.
The joint statement also lamented the mischievous campaign on social media being run by them giving grossly exaggerated volume of advertising and questioning media’s integrity. The PBA and APNS urged former prime minister Imran Khan to take strong action against his party leaders who are responsible for spreading fake news and thus bringing him and the PTI in disrepute.
Comments
Zubair Islam commented 12 hours ago
Reply 0 0