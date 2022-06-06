 
close
Monday June 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

EU electric car adventurers

By AFP
June 06, 2022

Paris: With summer holidays looming, Europe’s electric car owners may be wondering whether to risk taking their vehicles for long journeys. AFP investigates the pitfalls and joys of long-distance emissions-free motoring.

While fully electric cars have proved themselves in urban areas, winning fans for their ease of use and low emissions, many owners still suffer from "range anxiety" when it comes to long trips cross-country or on motorways.

Comments