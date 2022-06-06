Handball coaching course ends

KARACHI: The Olympic Solidarity and IHF Handball License C Coaching course concluded at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday.
Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), organised the course. Former hockey Olympian Manzoor-ul-Hassan distributed certificates among the participants.
As many as 36 nominees from Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, universities, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Afghanistan attended the course conducted by IHF expert Ali Raza Habibi of Iran as main instructor.
