Saturday June 04, 2022
National

Polio cripples another child in NW as case count rises to 8

By Shahina Maqbool
June 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: At a time when Pakistan should have confidently been inching towards zero transmission against the poliovirus, North Waziristan reported the country’s 8th case in 2022 on Friday. According to the Polio Laboratory at NIH, the latest victim is a 20-month-old boy from Miranshah, whose four limbs have been disabled following the onset of paralysis on May 15.

