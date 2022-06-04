Good governance helps PU improve ranking: VC

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that PU improved its international ranking manifold due to its model of good governance and for the first time in the last 40 years of Punjab University, all statutory bodies of the university have been made functional to ensure transparency.

PU VC said this while presiding over a meeting of Academic Council at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. Pro Vice Chancellor, deans of various faculties and heads of departments participated in the event. The meeting also approved establishment of Women Development Centre, various new programmes in principle and upgradation of curriculum of various courses. Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the university has made unprecedented progress in academic, research and administrative fields. He said that that PU had improved its international ranking by 16 percent and in the upcoming QS ranking, there are high hopes of further improvement due to the policies of the administration. He said that in QS Asian ranking, PU has made a jump of 87 points and now it is declared 145th best university in Asia. He said that Nature Publishing had declared PU No 1 University in natural sciences in Pakistan. He said that till 2018, no PU subject was internationally recognised and in 2022 QS subject-wise ranking, 15 subjects of PU have been ranked. He said that now PU had been ranked among world’s top 101-150 institutions in the subject of Petroleum Engineering and top 101-130 institutions in the subject of religious studies. Prof Niaz further said that keeping in view national and academic requirements for the next 50 years, PU has been academically restructured and 67 new teaching and research institutions had been created while several departments had been upgraded. He said that for the first time, PU had

particularly promoted and encouraged those research projects, which could resolve socio-economic problems of the country.

summer break: Punjab University (PU) has announced summer vacation from June 06 to July 29. However, departments concerned have been allowed to make amendments regarding the start of summer vacation due to semester examinations of BS and Masters degree programmes. The schedule for summer vacation for MPhil and PhD students will be issued by the departments concerned. The courses will also be completed before the start of vacation.