KMC reduces fuel facility for its officers by 40pc

The free fuel facility available to the officers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been reduced by 40 per cent as an austerity measure in view of the recent phenomenal hike in the petroleum products’ prices.

A notification issued on Friday stated that KMC Administrator and Sindh Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab had approved the proposal for reducing the free fuel facility for the KMC officers.

The statement read that the step had been taken in view of the high inflation and increase in petroleum prices. It added that the fuel provision for the services vehicles of the KMC had not been reduced.

Wahab said that the entire nation was required to adopt austerity and money-saving measures to collectively struggle to overcome national economic issues. He mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had decided to reduce the petrol facility available to the provincial ministers and advisers by 40 per cent in order to minimise repercussions for the public exchequer.