Imran secures pre-arrest bail from PHC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday secured pre-arrest bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) till June 25 in 14 cases.

The former prime minister and other leaders of the PTI were booked in 14 cases at various police stations across Islamabad on charges of arson and vandalism. Imran Khan appeared before the PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan along with his lawyer Babar Awan. The PHC CJ granted the PTI leader bail till June 25 against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The court ordered Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad sessions court before June 25.

In the petition, the PTI chairman contended that the party held a peaceful march on May 25. “The illegitimate imported government used unreasonable and unlawful tactics along with state machinery against the peaceful and empty-handed protesters throughout the city,” it added.

Imran Khan said in the petition that the Supreme Court had also taken notice of the use of force, adding the apex court had also instructed the authorities to immediately release all the incarcerated party members. “However, the police and state in derogation and utter violation of the decision of the Supreme Court did not act.”

“The registration of FIR is concocted and the result of an afterthought, a conspiracy against fundamental rights under the freedom of association, movement and expression,” the petition added.