Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as new Sindh IGP

Ghulam Nabi Memon has been appointed as the new Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) after the federal government approved the provincial government’s recommendation for his appointment.

A notification issued by the cabinet secretariat’s establishment division read: “With the approval of the Federal Government, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a BS-21, officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under government of Sindh is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO).”

Memon was currently serving as the Karachi additional IGP. He has also served on various key posts including the additional IG Special Branch and at the Intelligence Bureau. The development came after the Sindh High Court instructed the authorities to take the charge of the provincial police chief from acting IGP Kamran Afzal and give it to a competent officer. Afzal was given the acting charge of the Sindh IGP, after Mushtaq Mahar was removed from the post on May 18.

Meanwhile, Allah Bux, alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of the police service of Pakistan (BS-21), who was serving as the Special Branch additional inspector general of police, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as the Karachi additional IGP, according to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput.