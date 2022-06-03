10 SDPOs among 12 SHOs served notices for not checking kite flying

LAHORE:DIG Operations issued explanation letters and show cause notices to 12 SHOs, including 10 SDPOs, for not implementing the Kite Flying Act effectively and not taking action against kite flying.
Explanation letters were issued to SDPOs Misri Shah, Mughalpura, Model Town, Gulberg, Township, Chuhng, Nawankot, Samanabad, Shafiqabad and Gulshan Ravi while show cause notices were issued to SHOs Shad Bagh, Mughalpura, Liaquatabad, Ghalib Market, Green Town, Chuhng, Nawankot, Sherkot, Shafiqabad, Ravi Road, Sanda and Millat Park. DIG Operations said that strict departmental action would be taken against the SHO in the area where the kite flying complaint was received.
