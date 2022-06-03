Adjournment motion submitted on Imran’s statement

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, seeking a debate on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement.

In his motion, the mover said Imran Khan’s alleged words that Pakistan might be disintegrated were dangerous and had hurt the feelings of Pakistanis.

The PMLN lawmaker said the PTI chief, who was a former prime minister as well, was constantly talking against the establishment which was creating uncertainty among the people.

He said the nation wanted to know whose agenda Imran Khan was following, therefore, the motion should be admitted for a detailed discussion on the matter.