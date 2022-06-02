IHC orders fresh probe into FIA action against journalist

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the district magistrate to hold a fresh inquiry into an FIA raid on house of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig and torture on him while he was in police custody. Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the police responsibility was to ensure protection of citizen.

The FIA had not registered any FIR when the raid was conducted, and even then journalist was tortured in police custody. He remarked the SHO concerned should not be in service anymore for such misconduct.

The CJ said the accused should have been dealt with according to the law in case he had done anything wrong said. The court adjourned the case until July 1. APP adds: The IHC CJ clubbed another petition of journalist Arshad Sharif with identical cases challenging registration of cases against newsmen and served notices on the respondents. The court asked the petitioner to satisfy as how the federal government could ask the provinces to shift cases to the federal capital. The case was adjourned till June 3.