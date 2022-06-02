IHC issues notices on Imaan Mazari’s plea for quashing case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the police and complainant in a petition by lawyer Imaan Mazari for discharging a case against her for allegedly speaking against institutions.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. Accompanied by her counsel Zainab Janjua, Imaan appeared before court, and submitted her written statement.

Her counsel contended that her client was in distress because her mother had been arrested. She said she did not talk about the army so the question of causing disruption does not arise.

Justice Minallah told the counsel, "You have clearly written that she was under stress and expressed her apprehension," asking her if she had stated all this to the police after joining the investigation process.

Zainab Janjua replied that her client had answered all the questions by the police. At this, Justice Minallah remarked that after this statement, the institution should have withdrawn its complaint. He adjourned the hearing till June 9, saying, "We are issuing notices to the respondents to seek their replies."