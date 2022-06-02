PTI demands UN probe ‘state excesses, HR violations’ during ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Wednesday demanded the United Nations (UN) to hold an “independent and impartial investigation” into the “state excesses and human rights violations” during the party’s “Azadi March”.

The letter was written by former human rights minister Shireen Mazari to the relevant UN officials regarding the media censorship and violence during the Azadi March on May 24-25.In the letter, Mazari said Pakistan isengulfed in a “political crisis” since the ouster of Imran Khan.

The former human rights minister also shared that the PTI government was replaced by a politician who is “involved in multiple money laundering cases and is out on bail.” It said the government “backed by the establishment” had taken “repressive measures” against the Azadi March. It put forward its five demands to the UN: “Demand an independent and impartial investigation into these state excesses and human rights violations.Demand that the government immediately cease harassment of PTI workers and leaders.

Demand the release of all political workers and cease lodging politically-motivated FIRs against workers and leaders of the PTI. Stop media censorship, which is in violation of basic democratic norms and of the ICCPR to which Pakistan is a party.

Stop denying the right to peaceful protest through repressive measures and blocking access to protest sites.”