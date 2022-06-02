Blasphemy case: SC grants bail to 65-year-old accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to a 65-year-old person accused in a blasphemy case due to the lack of interest of the prosecution. During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa took strong exception to the prosecution for becoming a party to the matter.

The judge also questioned why the police officer registered the case five days after the occurrence of the incident. Similarly, Justice Muhammad Amin Ahmed observed that such actions on the part of the prosecution brings disrepute to the state.