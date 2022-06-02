Villagers attack factories over land dispute

PESHAWAR: A large number of villagers attacked factories in the limits of Regi Police Station and disconnected power supply to the area over a land dispute on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reports said dozens of members of the Isakhel tribe opened fire on the factory of Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Khan as well as a number of other factories in the vicinity over property dispute.
The heavy firing hit the high-power transmission line and disconnected power supply to the area. It damaged parts of the factories.
The firing also spread terror among the locals. The attackers managed their escape when the cops arrived.
The police registered cases against 14 identified and dozens of unidentified attackers and started conducting raids.
