Islamabad Bar blasts attempts to malign institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) has said it has never supported or permitted anybody to malign national institutions and it condemns all such efforts.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the bar said it had always supported the rule of law and the Constitution and backed people who abided by the principle. “It is being seen for some time that a certain group of the elite class is targeting national defence institutions under a planned conspiracy. The bar condemns Iman Mazari Advocate for levelling false allegations against the Army and its officers,” it said in a statement.

The bar, it added, also believes that justice should be accessible to all, irrespective of any bias for and against anybody. “A wrong message was sent to the institutions adopting a legal course by directly accepting the bail of Iman Mazari instead of asking her to approach the sessions court. She was also granted bail on low-cost surety bonds,” it regretted. The bar also hoped that all institutions would deal with all people with the same spirit of law.