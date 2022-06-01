PTI ‘gang’ ruthlessly using KP govt resources: Tarar

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar has said that the PTI “gang” was ruthlessly using official resources of the KP government and its police against the federation.

In a press conference, he said the PTI should refrain from playing games against the country. “Imran Khan suffers from the phobia of arrest. It is a mental illness in which the patient prefers to run away instead of being arrested.

A law and order situation was created during the long march, but the march failed and the ‘Imrani’ mob retreated. Imran Khan is taking refuge in Peshawar on government resources,” he added. He said that protection of life and property of people was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the government.

“We stand with the police. The Punjab chief minister has issued instructions to the advocate general for legal assistance to police officers. The law will take its course against those who vandalised government property.