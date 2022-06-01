Substantial hike in prices of edible oil, ghee at Utility Stores

KARACHI: The prices of edible oil and ghee have been increased at the Utility Stores throughout the country.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Utility Stores Corporation. According to the notification, the price of one kilogram ghee has been increased by up to Rs208, after which the price of different brands of ghee at the Utility Stores has reached Rs555 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of edible oil of different brands has been increased by up to Rs213 per liter, after which the price of the cooking oil reached Rs605 per liter. The notification said the new prices of edible oil and ghee at the Utility Stores will be applicable from June 1.