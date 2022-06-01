Big tobacco’s environmental impact is ‘devastating’: WHO

GENEVA: The tobacco industry is a far greater threat than many realise as it is one of the world’s biggest polluters, from leaving mountains of waste to driving global warming, the WHO said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation accused the industry of causing widespread deforestation, diverting badly needed land and water in poor countries away from food production, spewing out plastic and chemical waste as well as emitting millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide. In its report released on World No Tobacco Day, the UN agency called for the tobacco industry to be held to account and foot the bill for the cleanup.

The report, "Tobacco: poisoning our planet", looks at the impacts of the whole cycle, from the growth of plants to the manufacturing of tobacco products, to consumption and waste. While tobacco’s health impacts have been well documented for decades -- with smoking still causing more than eight million deaths worldwide every year -- the report focuses on its broader environmental consequences.

The findings are "quite devastating," Ruediger Krech, WHO director of health promotion, told AFP, charging that the industry is "one of the biggest polluters that we know of." He slammed tobacco companies’ frequent efforts to rehabilitate their image through beach cleanups and funding environmental and disaster relief organisations as "greenwashing".

"The tobacco industry dumps toxic waste into communities and depletes natural resources," he told a press conference. "Tobacco is not only poisoning people, it’s poisoning our planet."

The industry is responsible for the loss of some 600 million trees each year -- or five percent of global deforestation -- while tobacco growing and production uses 200,000 hectares of land and 22 billion tonnes of water annually, the report found.